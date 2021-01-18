PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.42.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,159,000 after acquiring an additional 255,032 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.04. 90,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.42. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

