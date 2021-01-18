Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Down 14.6% in December

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 316,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 735,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Predictive Oncology stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Predictive Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 141.81% and a negative net margin of 2,139.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Predictive Oncology stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) by 191.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of Predictive Oncology worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

