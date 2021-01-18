Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Down 14.6% in December

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 316,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 735,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Predictive Oncology stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Predictive Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.30.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 141.81% and a negative net margin of 2,139.86%.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.
