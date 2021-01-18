Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.31

Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114.31 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 111.80 ($1.46), with a volume of 74916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.60 ($1.43).

Several analysts have issued reports on PFD shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.95. The company has a market cap of £946.99 million and a P/E ratio of 12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

