PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 768,200 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 646,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $96.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $65,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon C. Janks sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $185,472.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,604.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,851 shares of company stock worth $6,197,740. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 5.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 166.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

