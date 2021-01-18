Progenity, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Progenity in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progenity’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PROG. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08. Progenity has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Alter purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry Stylli purchased 152,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,616,874 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,365,215 shares of company stock worth $14,356,949 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

