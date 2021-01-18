PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 234.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 47,515 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PTC by 24.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $2,083,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,290,747 in the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $124.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

