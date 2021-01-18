Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS OPYGY opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.26. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

