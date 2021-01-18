Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Lifted to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LRTNF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,590. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

