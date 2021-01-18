PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s current price.

PRTC remained flat at $GBX 381.50 ($4.98) during midday trading on Monday. 79,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.43. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198.50 ($2.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 355 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 289.90.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

