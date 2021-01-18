Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Tops $1.56 on Major Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00004250 BTC on major exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $251,542.43 and approximately $7,745.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00046521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00123377 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00073852 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00246650 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,805.56 or 1.03438673 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

