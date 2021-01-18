Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issued By Truist Securiti

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRH. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

NYSE DRH opened at $8.75 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 219,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

