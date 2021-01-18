Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2021 earnings at $8.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.93 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $628.00 price target (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $497.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

