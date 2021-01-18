Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) Issued By Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) stock opened at C$154.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 14.38 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$166.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$184.95. The company has a market cap of C$29.44 billion and a PE ratio of 111.30. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of C$105.93 and a 1-year high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$372.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.66 million.

In other Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) news, Director David Harquail sold 8,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.39, for a total transaction of C$1,444,408.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 839,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,448,244.72. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 2,912 shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.37, for a total value of C$487,381.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,224,023.94. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,613 shares of company stock worth $1,944,716.

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

