Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hyatt Hotels Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Longbow Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $70.94 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

