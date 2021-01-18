Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Reduced by Analyst

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.37.

GOLD opened at $23.14 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.4% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 88,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

