Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Broadcom Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) – Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Broadcom in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $5.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Broadcom’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.35 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share.

AVGO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.57.

AVGO stock opened at $445.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $425.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.94. The company has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $458.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

