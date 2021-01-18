Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

FRC opened at $153.71 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $166.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

