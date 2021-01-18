Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Lifted by Piper Sandler

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $153.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.11 and a 200-day moving average of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $166.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 10.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 569,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 198.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,354 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 505,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

