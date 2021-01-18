Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Globant S.A. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Globant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.70.

Shares of GLOB opened at $208.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Globant has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $230.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 6.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 3.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

