Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Navient Co. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Navient stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. Navient has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 549.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 24.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 82.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

