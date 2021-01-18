Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ServiceNow, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ServiceNow in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.57.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $513.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.54, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in ServiceNow by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in ServiceNow by 308.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,271,000 after buying an additional 146,742 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,361.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after buying an additional 126,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

