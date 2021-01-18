Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TT. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $149.51 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $154.43. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.41.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

