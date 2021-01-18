Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $344.50 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.87.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,327,000 after acquiring an additional 189,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,656,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

