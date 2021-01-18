Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackRock in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $9.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q2 2022 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

NYSE:BLK opened at $727.76 on Monday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $716.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.02. The company has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

