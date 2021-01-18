Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Xilinx in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XLNX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.95.

Xilinx stock opened at $136.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 101.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,045 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

