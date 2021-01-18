Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of KB Home in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $42.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other KB Home news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $376,671.04. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $128,448.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,727 in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in KB Home by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in KB Home by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

