Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Goodfood Market Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$83.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.55 million.

