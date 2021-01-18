Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Issued By William Blair

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leslie’s in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $381.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.50 million.

LESL has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of LESL opened at $27.83 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

