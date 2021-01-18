Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $41.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirova purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

