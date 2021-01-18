Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $573.96 million, a P/E ratio of 152.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.