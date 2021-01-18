Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Increased by Analyst

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intuit in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.50.

Intuit stock opened at $371.01 on Monday. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $387.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.62. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

