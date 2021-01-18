Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.91.

MAR opened at $126.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average of $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $150.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after buying an additional 5,369,482 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott International by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,555,000 after purchasing an additional 465,520 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,753,000 after purchasing an additional 272,393 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $23,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.