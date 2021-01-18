Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Lifted by Analyst

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Instruments in a report released on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

Shares of TXN opened at $169.19 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $173.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after buying an additional 328,295 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

