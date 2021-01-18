Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issued By SVB Leerink

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Castle Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $74.14 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 47,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $2,651,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,403.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $583,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,758 shares of company stock valued at $20,718,186. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.