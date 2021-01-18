Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Paylocity Holding Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paylocity in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $189.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 163.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.99 and a 200-day moving average of $168.67.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,684.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $8,158,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,245,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 446,035 shares of company stock valued at $81,115,746. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

