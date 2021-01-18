Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Issued By Raymond James

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian increased their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

CIA stock opened at C$5.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. Champion Iron Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$5.35.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$271.60 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

