Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Issued By Truist Securiti

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

WH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

NYSE WH opened at $60.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.56, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.25 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 6,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $363,116.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,617,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

