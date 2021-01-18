Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.52 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

GLPI stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 51,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 271,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.7% in the third quarter. III Capital Management now owns 53,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

