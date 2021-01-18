Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Raised by SVB Leerink

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.

Shares of NXGN opened at $21.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

