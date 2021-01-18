Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Arrow Electronics, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arrow Electronics in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

NYSE ARW opened at $103.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $385,523.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,722.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,083.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.