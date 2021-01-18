Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Boosted by Raymond James

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.70 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALS. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

ALS stock opened at C$14.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$596.45 million and a PE ratio of -19.81. Altius Minerals Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$62,626.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

