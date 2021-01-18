qiibee Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, qiibee has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. qiibee has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $67.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00046806 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000781 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00125161 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00078128 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00251822 BTC.
- IZE (IZE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.
- yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,658.90 or 1.05219371 BTC.
qiibee Profile
Buying and Selling qiibee
qiibee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.
