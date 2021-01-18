qiibee Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, qiibee has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. qiibee has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $67.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00046806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00125161 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00078128 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00251822 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,658.90 or 1.05219371 BTC.

