Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 994.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,942,000 after purchasing an additional 675,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 567,088 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Qorvo by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 354,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Qorvo by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 248,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $177.29 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $186.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.17 and a 200 day moving average of $137.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.62.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.