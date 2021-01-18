Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RANJY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of RANJY stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.22. Randstad has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

