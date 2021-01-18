RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €620.00 by Berenberg Bank

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €620.00 ($729.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RAA. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €484.50 ($570.00).

Shares of FRA RAA opened at €739.50 ($870.00) on Monday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €735.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €634.89.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

