Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

IVN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$6.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$7.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.41. The firm has a market cap of C$8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -990.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$31,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$590,335.02.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

