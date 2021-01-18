Raymond James Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

AEM opened at $68.65 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

