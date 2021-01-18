Raymond James Comments on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$16.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,373.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.43. Cameco Co. has a one year low of C$7.69 and a one year high of C$18.91.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$379.00 million during the quarter.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.