Raymond James Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million.
HBM opened at $6.60 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 283,506 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $15,131,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
