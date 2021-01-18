Raymond James Increases B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$8.00

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTO. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.47.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.43. 1,042,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,066. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of C$6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.51.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$649.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

